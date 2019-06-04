Silent Sports
Top Menu
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Main Menu
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
Paddling
Home
›
Paddling
›
Surprises await those paddling the Pine River in the spring
Surprises await those paddling the Pine River in the spring
By
Silent Sports
06/04/2019
160
0
Share:
Trying to power over the top of a nearly submerged tree might work on the Pine River in Michigan.
Tags
Pine River
Previous Article
May Silent Alarm; Wisconsin state budget battle ...
Next Article
So, tell me about this paddle-board thing
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Paddling
zHideFeatured
A thotful place
10/06/2016
By
Kelly O'Day
Paddling
zHideFeatured
Pere Marquette River – A popular destination for paddlers and salmon
08/30/2016
By
Kelly O'Day
Paddling
Tips for paddling in rough water
08/06/2018
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
Des Plaines River clean-up a success
11/01/2013
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Paddling
Five yoga poses for shoulder strength and flexibility
05/10/2018
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
zHideFeatured
R & D’s Secret Stash: The Willow’s Secret Boat Landing
06/07/2017
By
Kelly O'Day
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.