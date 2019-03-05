Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

Paddling
Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon bounces back after 2018 cancellation

Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon bounces back after 2018 cancellation

By Silent Sports
03/05/2019
58
0
Share:
Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon
A handful of participants in the tandem divisions of the Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon paddle hard at a shot to win the voyageur trophy.
TagsDes Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon
Previous Article

New snow makes for a slower Birkie ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.