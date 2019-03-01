Silent Sports
Top Menu
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Main Menu
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
XC Skiing
Home
›
XC Skiing
›
New snow makes for a slower Birkie … but it sure beats the alternative
New snow makes for a slower Birkie … but it sure beats the alternative
By
Silent Sports
03/01/2019
263
0
Share:
New snow for the 2019 American Birkebeiner made for slow conditions, but the Kortelopet was run in near-perfect conditions the day before. Kelly O'Day Photo (2018)
Previous Article
From surviving to thriving
65
Shares
65
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
XC Skiing
Throw the flag!
02/18/2015
By
Silent Sports
Seasonal
XC Skiing
When snow blankets the Sleeping Bear Dunes
11/29/2013
By
Silent Sports
XC Skiing
A mixed bag of ski trail grooming news
12/31/2015
By
Silent Sports
Seasonal
XC Skiing
zHideFeatured
Why?
02/10/2017
By
Kelly O'Day
XC Skiing
zHideFeatured
Igor Legacy youth camps
05/25/2017
By
Kelly O'Day
Seasonal
XC Skiing
zHideFeatured
Thank God it’s Friday?
02/10/2017
By
Kelly O'Day
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.