Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

XC Skiing
Over-distance, intensity and taper: final Birkie training

Over-distance, intensity and taper: final Birkie training

By Silent Sports
02/01/2019
168
0
Share:
Final American Birkie Training
Caitlin Gregg (No. 501) won the 2018 American Birkebeiner skate race. Kelly O'Day Photo
Previous Article

Strength training for paddlers

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.