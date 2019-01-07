Silent Sports

Turtle River Pursuit brings two-day ski racing back to Northwoods; Inaugural event showcases MECCA and WinMan trail systems in Iron County

By Silent Sports
01/07/2019
Turtle River Pursuit
The Turtle River Pursuit cross-country ski race will take place Feb. 9-10 in Iron County, Wisconsin.
