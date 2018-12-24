Silent Sports
Top Menu
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Main Menu
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
Snowshoeing
Home
›
Snowshoeing
›
When we ran on wood – snowshoe racing in the 1980s
When we ran on wood – snowshoe racing in the 1980s
By
Silent Sports
12/24/2018
242
0
The author (No. 44) reaches the top of a steep hill 2 minutes into a 9 1/2 mile race.
Previous Article
Kronser does all of them
Next Article
Nordic Rocks – growing youth skiing through ...
Related articles
More from author
Snowshoeing
Snowshoeing off the beaten track
01/07/2019
By
Silent Sports
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
Paddling
Seasonal
The silent sentries at Sand Point
Daylight diminishes, but not the slate of charitable events
Bikers race to fill Riverwest 24
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us