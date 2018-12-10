December Silent Alarm

The broken ice shelf cut my face, which resulted in a shiner. My rescuer made me pose for a picture before skiing out. You can see the open water behind me. The thin ice was caused by a spring.

BY MIKE MCFADZEN

Proposed Turtle Flambeau ATV trail put on hold

A proposed ATV Trail in the Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Area was put on hold by Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board (NRB) at their Sept. 26 meeting. Members of the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage, Trude Lakes Property Owners Association (TFFTL) and others, raised objections about the proposed ATV trail, claiming it violates the DNR’s own rules.

“We feel the NRB listened,” TFFTL treasurer Tom Mowbray told Silent Sports. “It’s probably the best outcome we could have hoped for.”

The ATV trail might be reconsidered during the Turtle Flambeau Scenic Area Regional Master Plan, which will start in 2020.

“We will continue to track it to ensure the plan considers ATV impacts and the correct process is followed,” according to Mowbray.

The Turtle Flambeau Scenic Area is located in Iron County in north central Wisconsin. It encompasses 35,500 acres of public land, with nearly 19,000 acres of water, containing 195 islands and 300 miles of shoreline.

Senator Cowles named Legislator of year

The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks (FWSP) named Senator Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) as the recipient of the legislator of the year award.

“We are very excited to recognize Senator Cowles for the great work he has done for parks and natural resources,” according to FWSP President Bill Zager.

The award is given annually to a legislator and staff who support state parks.

“It’s an honor to be named Legislator of the Year by the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks,” Senator Cowles told Silent Sports. “Their advocacy efforts were crucial in gaining unanimous support for the Parks Revitalization Act to provide $4.5 million to update critical water infrastructure in state parks to help ensure the health and safety of the over 15 million annual parks visitors.

“As an advocate for the economic, recreation and conservation benefits contributed by our state parks system, it was a pleasure to work with leaders of the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks on SB 421,” Senator Cowles continued. “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Legislature and the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks on maintaining and improving our state parks.”

Senator Cowles received the award at the FWSP annual meeting, which was held in Madison on Nov. 10, 2018. The Legislator of the Year Award is given annually to a Wisconsin legislator for leadership in promoting Wisconsin parks, trails, forests and recreation areas through legislation and supporting the mission and objectives of FWSP. Visit FWSP.org for more information.

Safety first – Scouting early and late-season skiing

My friend Duncan Adams and I headed over to the Greenbush Ski Trails with hopes of getting in a late-season ski. The ski trail had transformed to grey ice, which we carefully navigated to a large marsh that abuts the trail. The marsh looked very skiable with thick ice topped with a snowy crust. The conditions were perfect for giving a skate-ski lesson to Duncan. We worked our way around the marsh, working on various skate techniques when I noticed the ice near me had an unusual appearance. Before I knew it, the ice gave way under my skis, plunging me into the icy water. This is not where I wanted to be on this 20F March day. I attempted to worm my way onto the surface, but the ice kept breaking beneath me. I couldn’t get out. Duncan removed his skis, lay down on the ice, extending a ski pole, which I grabbed and was soon back on the safe ice.

It was a cold 20-minute ski back to the car. My ski boots and clothes had to thaw before I could remove them. Now I know what “frozen stiff” means. I learned a very good lesson. Use caution on any body of water at all times.

I was wearing a Garmin Fenix fitness tracking device, which tracked the “plunge” data. My time in the water was approximately 30 seconds, with a heart-rate spike to 120 beats per minute. The body temperature tracking (worn on my wrist) dropped 20F and never recovered until I skied out and changed into dry clothes.