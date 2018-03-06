Birkie Pics – Kelly O’Day Gallery

< >

Caitlin Gregg (501) starts off toward the front of the womens elite skate wave, but by the finish she had wrapped up her record fifth consecutive championship, in 2:23:30.3. Maria Graefnings, of Falun, Sweden, ranked second in 2:23:32.9, while Chelsea Holmes (510) of Girdwood, Alaska, placed third in 2:23:34.2. Gregg hails from Minneapolis.