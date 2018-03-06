Birkie Pics – Kelly O’Day Gallery

Caitlin Gregg (501) starts off toward the front of the womens elite skate wave, but by the finish she had wrapped up her record fifth consecutive championship, in 2:23:30.3. Maria Graefnings, of Falun, Sweden, ranked second in 2:23:32.9, while Chelsea Holmes (510) of Girdwood, Alaska, placed third in 2:23:34.2. Gregg hails from Minneapolis.

Kids create custom pendants after the completion of the Barnebirkie and Junior Birkie races on Thursday inside the Clif Cabin at the end of Main St. Several classes of sprints furiously played out on Main St. on Thursday afternoon. Hayward's Alyse Beckermann and her little sister Annabelle hang out after their Barnebirkie races to cheer on their dad in the Birkie Giant Ski races. Team 6 takes a novel approach to the Birkie Giant Ski races and the aerodynamics paid off with a resounding win in its opening race. A table full of complimentary ski holders awaits finishers. Stillwater, Minnesotas Joshua Albrecht (109) digs deep for every ounce of energy in the finishing sprint that captured a Kortelopet title in 1:23:09.3. Kieran Mullen, of Hazelhurt, Wis., finished a close second in 1:23:10.0, while Joseph Lynch, of St. Anthony Village, Minn., ranked third in 1:23:16.2. This stalwart crew cheered skiers for hours on both Friday and Saturday. Beautiful Inga (Eleanor Bacso), mother of Prince Haakon, prepares to start her arduous journey with Torstein and Skervald (Grant Moos and Gary Magnuson). Ernie St. Germain, the only skier to complete every running of the race, waves to the crowd moments before starting the 44th American Birkebeiner. The wave 1 classic group heads out from the start area in Cable. Snow flies as the Men's elite skate wave blasts out from the starting line. Norway's Anders Gløersen won the event in 2:02.29.6, 1.9 seconds ahead of France's Ivan Perrillat-Boiteux. Verona, Wisconsin's Kyle Bratrud (CXC Team) was the first American in third overall (+3.4 seconds).
