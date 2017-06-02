DNR live chat at noon Tuesday to address invasive plants

Garlic mustard is a huge problem on the invasive species front.

Experts with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be on hand starting at noon Tuesday to answer questions about invasive plants as DNR kicks of Invasive Species Awareness Month.

Anyone with an internet connection – desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone – can participate and ask question by accessing the DNR home page – dnr.wi.gov – and typing “chat” into the search box. This directs to the Ask the Experts chat series at http://dnr.wi.gov/chat/expert.html where you can sign up for a convenient email reminder.

Whether you have forests, grasslands, wetlands or an urban lot, there’s a chance you have some problem plants that are pushing out your native or landscape plants. Getting them under control first requires proper identification. Each invasive species has specific control methods that work. These can vary depending on your site and abundance of the plant. If you have questions on identification or control of your invasive plants please join our DNR invasive plant specialists online Tuesday, June 6, at noon. The chat will run for an hour.