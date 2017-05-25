Igor Legacy youth camps

Three weekend camps in three exciting locations across the Midwest: Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan are set to host U12 and U14 skiers (ages 10-13) for three days of reasonably-priced, fun outdoor activities.

The Igor Legacy Camps are filling quickly, and some athletes are making plans to attend more than one camp. Each camp has a space allotment for only 50 athletes. The goal of each Igor Legacy Camp, is to promote the growth and development of junior cross country ski racers and expose young athletes to the fundamental building blocks of the sport.

Each camp will offer special features and activities including outdoor games, dry-land training, roller skiing, and cross training activities. The intention the Igor Legacy Camps is to inspire and excite youth in Igor Badamshin’s honor because his positive and playful approach to coaching has touched and inspired skiers of all ages. Coaches and parents are welcome to apply to attend the Igor Legacy Camps.

The Igor Legacy Camps are made possible by: Central Cross Country Skiing, Wisconsin Nordic Development Group, and the American Birkebeiner Foundation, along with several ski shops: FinnSisu (St. Paul, MN), Out There Nordic Sports (Rice Lake, WI), Gear West (Long Lake, MN) and Boulder Nordic Sport (Boulder, CO).

For further information regarding the Igor Legacy Camps, contact Bruce Manske, 651-304-0647.

WISCONSIN / June 16-18, 2017

Standing Rocks County Park – 40% full*

MINNESOTA July 14-16, 2017

Mora Vasaloppet Nordic Center – 52% full*

MICHIGAN August 11-13, 2017

Gogebic Community College – 58% full*

*percentages are as of May 25.