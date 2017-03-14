Save Monterey Dam?

Backers of saving a controversial dam site in danger of being removed sent out the following plea:
The purpose of the outing is to evaluate this 2-mile stretch of river for it’s potential as a waterway conducive to beginning and intermediate paddlers.
Jeff Navarro is running for Janesville City Council and will be there to talk about the deleterious affects of losing Monterey Dam.
This issue has been in the news (TV, papers, radio, etc.) lately and Friends of Monterey Dam would like to author a press release should we get conformation from paddlers that they will attend.
Starting time will be 12 noon at Monterey Bay in Monterey Park. Currents are running fast in the channel. Should our finances hold, we would like to provide pizza for boaters that make it up to Centerway Dam.
The attached is an overview of our thoughts about dam removal plus a photo of Monterey Bay.
Hope to see you there.
Information at (608) 751-1575 or friendsofmontereydamjanesville