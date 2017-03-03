No limits?

By Kelly O’Day, Editor,

Wow, double century?

Why not?

It will probably hurt.

Build up to it, it may not be that bad.

Keep telling yourself that.

Pretend at least until 100 miles. After 100, switch over to a different mode.

At first, I just ride along?

No big deal. We’re riding.

It’s been a while, we’ve crossed 100, the pain is setting in.

Ignore it.

Okay, now it hurts more.

Ignore it. Wait, take another little break.

Whew! That helped.

Break’s over, time to get back at it.

Already?

Already. You don’t want to tighten up.

Taskmaster!

Just telling you what’s best for you.

Okay. The break helped.

I knew it would.

Wait, the pain is starting to return.

Ignore it.

Okay, now it’s harder to ignore.

Ignore it.

I’m telling you, it’s really hard to ignore.

Listen to me, ignore it.

Listen yourself! I’m really trying hard to ignore it. But who are you anyway? I mean it’s easier to ignore it if it’s coming from someone I respect or someone I trust. You’re like a voice in my head. Or you literally are a voice in my head.

Just because I’m a voice in your head, doesn’t mean I’m not speaking truth.

Okay, I can buy that. What is your truth?

The truth is stop limiting yourself.

Do I do that?

All. The. Time.

Hey, lighten up, wouldja?

Why? I might be the voice in your head, but who else is going to tell you the truth?

Stop being so logical. It’s really not fair.

Hey, I’m trying to motivate you, I’m not trying to be fair.

What the hell? Whose side are you on?

Yours, of course. I’m you. But if it was up to you, you’d still be lounging on the couch. I can’t settle for that when I know what you have deep inside of you.

You’re on my side?

Absolutely.

Thanks.

Don’t mention it, but stay off your butt.

Right away, jumping all over me.

Do it. Stay off your butt. The couch doesn’t need your imprint.

All right. I’ll try to do better.

Trying isn’t enough. You insist on limiting yourself, for no good reason. Take it to another level.

Could I do that?

Trust me, you can. And if you can’t trust me, who can you trust?

______________________

Internal dialog speaks to all of us, and we need to flip the switch so that dialog is encouraging and positive, not negative and knocking ourselves down. But also we need to make sure we’re not allowing ourselves to drop into a comfort zone.

No matter what our goals are, or what constitutes pushing our limits, we owe it to ourselves to explore the reaches of our personal experience. I’m not talking about risky, dangerous behaviors, or weekend warrior jumps with no preparation. But each one of us would be amazed at the type of gains we can make if we just decide to stop limiting ourselves for no good reason.

Some events, organized or self-supported alike, may push us well past our boundaries. That doesn’t mean we have to give up. Switch into survival mode. You can learn things about yourself when you prevail in your challenges through survival mode state, things you won’t learn if you give up. Some of the greatest joys in your life, that you’ll reflect upon over and again, come from persevering in the face of steep odds, beating back exhaustion in the process.

Happy exploring!

Kelly