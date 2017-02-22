Birkie, Korte still in play!

Kelly Randolph photo

Here’s the latest update from the American Birkebeiner:

2.22.17 (10:30am) – Trail & Event Update: Right now, it is above freezing in the area. There are some puddles on the trail, however, the trail crew is hard at work siphoning off water and repairing portions as needed. We have about 24 more hours of above freezing temperatures before the weather turns in our favor. With below freezing temps in our future, along with snow in the forecast, we’re going all in with efforts for a ski event of some sort (Scenario 1 & 2 /ski events/both continue to be in play – see attached from yesterday) on the Birkie Trail north of Highway OO (east of Seeley).

Even if snow arrives, there are significant infrastructure needs behind the scenes that need to be addressed. We need to be able to safely get people in and out of the area, have parking available, and make certain the Birkie Trail is safe and accessible to all. Thursday events are ready to roll!

Please check back often as schedules and details are continually updating/changing.

