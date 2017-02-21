Tuesday post-rain Birkie update

Kelly Randolph photo

The latest out of the Birkie offices states:

2.21.17 (9:00AM): Events Update!

After yesterday’s rain, Duffy’s Field and the trails south of OO are no longer feasible for Birkie, Korte or Prince Haakon races. Even with snow in the forecast, a downtown Hayward finish will not be reinstated. We are working on contingency plans for Friday and Saturday events with a focus on the Birkie Trails north of Highway OO.

Thursday event updates are noted below:

10:00am – Barkie Birkie Canicross (Running Skijor Race)

Runners and their furry friends will don their skijor harnesses and bibs, then set out on Hatchery Creek ski trails for either a 5K and 3K Canicross run.

Details will be sent to all participants with event details

Presented by Northern Lakes Co-Op Feed Mill

12:00pm – Barnebirkie Adventure Fun Run!

Imagine hundreds of kids, ages 3-13, on an adventure to remember as they take to the Birkie Trail at Hatchery Creek!

With 1K and 3K options, there is something for every age group!

Details will be sent to all participants with event details

Sponsored by Johnson Bank and Swiss Miss

2:00pm – Junior Birkie Run!

2:00pm – U8 & U10 – 1K run

2:30pm – U12 & U14 – 3K run

3:00pm – U16 & HIgh School 4.5K run

The next generation of passionate athletes, between 6 and 19-years of age, charge their way down the Birkie Trail in a competitive run.

Details will be sent to all participants with event details

Presented by Gear West

Birkie Giant Ski

Hold on to your hats! An announcement will be made regarding details surrounding the Birkie Giant Ski. This event will be held on Saturday, the time, location and details are in the works!

Details will be sent to all participants with event details

Presented by Hayward Lakes Chamber of Commerce

Cancellations:

While much to our dismay, we must announce that the following events have been canceled due to weather conditions.

Nikkerbeiner and Opening Ceremonies

Elite Sprints

Birkie Adaptive Ski

Details on Birkie, Korte, and Prince Haakon events will likely be determined later today (Tuesday afternoon). The safety of our participants is first and foremost in our minds, followed by our goal of creating the best possible participant experience for all. Both things are weighed and considered with each and every decision we make. As conditions or plans change, we’ll notify all participants through Birkie Alert emails, Facebook posts, texts (if they’ve opted in at registration), Twitter, and will update the website through the “Latest News” tile on www.Birkie.com.

– Team Birkie