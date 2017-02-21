American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Announces Friday Changes & Saturday Scenarios

Kelly Randolph photo

A Birke Week Like None Other!

Hayward, WI (February 21, 2017) – With unseasonable weather again today, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has announced that Birkie Week events previously scheduled for Friday, February 24 have been moved to Saturday, February 25. These events include the Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races. In addition, ABSF officials have determined there are three possible scenarios for Saturday, February 25 events.



Scenario #1 – With some snow remaining on the trails from the American Birkebeiner Trailhead to the OO Trailhead (at Highway OO), Birkie staff are monitoring trail conditions. With hopes of measurable snow on Friday, there is a very slim chance that a one-way, timed race could be held (American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races).



Scenario #2 – If there is enough snow and conditions are such that 10,000 plus participants can safely ski, however unsafe for a competitive race, there is a possibility of an untimed, open-track, looped-event on the Birkie Trail (north of OO) for the American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon events.



Scenario #3 – If snow is unavailable, 2017 will be a Birkie, Korte & Prince Haakon like none other. Participants will be part of a first-ever winter Birkie run and street party celebration in downtown Hayward. Live music, Birkie Brew-Ski, food vendors, and a festival atmosphere!

As always, the safety of event participants is first and foremost in the minds of ABSF officials, followed by a goal of creating the best possible participant experience for all. Both things are weighed and considered with each and every decision the ABSF makes.

“The Birkie staff and board are hard at work and pulling out all the stops to make sure that every participant and visitor to the Hayward area has a Birkie experience to remember,” said Ben Popp, ABSF Executive Director. “While this may not look like a typical week, it will be absolutely one to remember! We’ll have a 2017 Birkie celebration like no other with or without snow!”

REVISED AND CURRENT BIRKIE WEEK SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 23

 10:00am – Barkie Birkie Canicross (Running Skijor Race) – Hatchery Creek Park

 12:00pm – Barnebirkie Adventure Fun Run – Hatchery Creek Park

 1:00pm – 8:00pm – Slumberland American Birkebeiner Expo – Hayward High School

 2:00pm – Junior Birkie Run! – Hatchery Creek Park

 5:30pm – Birkie Bash Pasta & Salad Buffet – Steakhouse & Lodge

Friday, February 24

 8:00am – Worldloppet Breakfast – Flat Creek Inn & Suites

 9:00am – 8:00pm – Slumberland American Birkebeiner Expo – Hayward High School

Saturday, February 25

 Time TBD – Slumberland American Birkebeiner Event – Location TBD

 Time TBD – Kortelopet Event – Location TBD

 Time TBD – Prince Haakon Event – Location TBD

 Time TBD – Birkie Giant Ski Event– Location TBD

 7:00pm – Birkebeinerne (The Last King) – Park Center Theater

Sunday, February 26

 9:00am – Birchleggings Club Breakfast – Steakhouse & Lodge

 9:00am – Birkie Ski & Fat Bike Demo Event – Location TBD

 9:30am – Fast & Female Champ Chat – Hayward High School

 12:00pm – Birkebeinerne (The Last King) – Park Center Theater

Cancellations:

While much to our dismay, the following events have been canceled due to weather conditions.

 Nikkerbeiner and Opening Ceremonies

 Elite Sprints

 Birkie Adaptive Ski

As conditions or plans change, we will post the latest updates on www.Birkie.com.