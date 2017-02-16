Fast & Female Champ Chat Returns to Birkie Week

Girls participate in a past Fast and Female Champ Chat on the day after the Birkie. James Netz photo

Empowering Young Female Athletes for a 4th Year

Hayward, WI – From fitness activities to inspirational stories, Fast and Female’s 4th annual Champ Chat at the Birkie will start a conversation for young female athletes during Birkie weekend.

On Sun., Feb. 26, from 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Hayward High School gymnasium, girls from ages 8-18 can participate in games, go through a fitness circuit, and listen to stories from elite female racers such as Birkie Ambassador Annie Hart and four-time U.S. National Sprint Champion Jennie Bender.

Champ Chat at the Birkie, provided by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), is a unique opportunity for girls who are interested in sports to meet other girls, learn about topics such as training and nutrition, and hear about life as a professional skier.

“Fast and Female is a great way to inspire girls to stay in sports” Kristy Maki, ABSF Sport Development and Operations Manager, said. “The motivation and excitement participants feel is tangible”.

Girls can pre-register online at fastandfemale.com or take advantage of day-of registration at the door; there is a $25 pre-registered participant fee, $30 at the door. Check in will begin at 9:30 a.m., and girls will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to get an autograph from all of the Ambassadors. Proceeds will go to the Fast and Female non-profit organization.

“At its core, the ABSF’s mission is to encourage a healthy, active lifestyle in people of all ages and abilities,” said Ben Popp, ABSF Executive Director. “The Fast & Female Champ Chat delivers on that promise on every level. We are thrilled to have the Champ Chat here for a 4th year!”

Fast and Female’s mission is to keep girls healthy, happy and active in sports through their teens. The non-profit offers events like the Champ Chat at the Birkie in both Canada and the United States. Fast and Female’s 2017 Birkie Champ Chat, in partnership with the ABSF, is presented by Hatchery Creek, and is supported by LUNA Bar, L.L. Bean, Lululemon, and Precision Nutrition.