Duluth’s Banff Mountain Film Festival Returns to the DECC

Each year outdoor enthusiasts in the Northland eagerly await the arrival of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour. This 2-night showing of high adventure films has a loyal following, and in past years seats have frequently sold out. The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club (DXC) will host this year’s event at the DECC Symphony Hall on Saturday and Sunday nights, Jan. 7 and 8, 2017.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is celebrating its 41st year of inspiring photography and film-making featuring mountain culture, sports and environmental messages in documentary style films. At the conclusion of the Festival in early November, about 25 films are selected for the World Tour, which brings the action-packed drama to fans in over 40 countries. These films represent a variety of formats and sports, including climbing, skiing, kayaking, biking and other adventure pursuits. Local hosts select the specific films to be shown, based on local interest, and each night features a different set of films.

Duluth is fortunate to be a stop on the North American portion of the festival’s World Tour. DXC has been hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour for the past 12 years, and the event raises funds to support DXC’s ongoing capital campaign to establish the Grand Avenue Nordic Center in west Duluth, build and maintain ski trails and renovate existing ski area infrastructure in Duluth. The festival also supports DXC’s ability to provide outdoor training programs for youth and adults in the Duluth community. Ski club members will be on hand to tell attendees more about ongoing projects and program offerings.

Each evening features food and beverage offerings prior to the show and until intermission, as well as exciting displays provided by local sponsors specializing in outdoor gear. Doors open at 5:00pmfor this pre-film social time. Films start at 7:00pm and last until approximately 10:30pm. With different films each night, fans are encouraged, and often do, attend both nights.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $17 at the door. Advance tickets are currently available at Ski Hut, Continental Ski & Bike, Trailfitters, Duluth Pack, Urban Forest, Vertical Endeavors, and the DECC Ticket Office. Tickets are also available online at http://www.duluthxc.com/banff/ .

Film Dates: Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the DECC Symphony Hall. Doors open at 5pm. Films start at 7p.m.