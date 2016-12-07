Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival wins national recognition

CABLE, Wisc. (Dec. 7, 2016)

Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, has announced the 2016 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism.

Included in the awards winners list is the Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival that is presented by Trek and produced by Life Time Fitness, headquartered in Chanhassen, Minn. Marketing partners also receiving recognition are the Cable Area and Hayward Area Chambers of Commerce. Locally, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation received a similar award for their economic impact in sports tourism as well.

The annual awards were created to recognize players in the sports tourism industry that are making big gains when it comes to driving revenue into host cities. According Peter Francesconi author of the “Recognizing Economic Impact” article about the awards, “Every day, we see how sports have positive effects on communities and athletes across the U.S. Our Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism awards celebrate all that sports travel can bring to communities, athletes, families and spectators.”

On September 16, 2017, the Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival mountain bike event will celebrate its historic thirty-fifth anniversary in the Cable and Hayward area.

For more information visit: http://www.sportsdestinations.com/management/economics/2016-awards-feature-economic-impact-sports-tourism-12117#sthash.EntaLbDp.dpuf